April 17 The Reserve Bank of India is scheduled to sell 200 billion rupees ($3.31 billion) of bonds on Thursday, the biggest ever amount because of large debt redemptions this week. Debt redemptions and interest rate payments will total 595.4 billion rupees in the week to April 19. The large size of the debt auction has kept bonds volatile this week, which has only three trading sessions due to holidays. See below the cut-off prices and yields in a Reuters poll of 11 banks and primary dealers. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- BONDS MEDIAN AVERAGE HIGHEST LOWEST --------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 8.35 pct 2022 95.30/9.1860 95.30/9.1860 95.35/9.1768 95.25/9.1952 8.24 pct 2027 91.80/9.3481 91.78/9.3514 92.00/9.3194 91.60/9.3769 9.20 pct 2030 99.25/9.2886 99.22/9.2919 99.40/9.2705 99.00/9.3187 9.23 pct 2043 98.75/9.3528 98.99/9.3286 99.75/9.2525 98.75/9.3528 --------------------------------------------------------------------------------- * Please note the above table has cut-off prices/yields in rupees/percent format ($1 = 60.3550 Indian Rupees) (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta, Himank Sharma, Suvashree Dey Choudhury and Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Rafael Nam)