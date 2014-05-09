MUMBAI, May 9 The Reserve Bank of India is scheduled to sell 160 billion rupees ($2.67 billion) of bonds later on Friday. See below the cut-off prices and yields in a Reuters poll of 10 banks and primary dealers. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- BONDS MEDIAN AVERAGE HIGHEST LOWEST --------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 7.80 pct 2020 95.00/8.8971 94.98/8.9001 95.10/8.8734 94.85/8.9300 8.83 pct 2023 100.49/8.7522 100.51/8.7497 100.60/8.7350 100.45/8.7584 8.32 pct 2032 93.80/9.0166 93.74/9.0237 93.85/9.0107 93.50/9.0522 8.30 pct 2042 92.51/9.0334 92.50/9.0340 92.65/9.0188 92.35/9.0502 --------------------------------------------------------------------------------- * Please note the above table has cut-off prices/yields in rupees/percent format ($1 = 60.0050 rupees) (Reporting by Swati Bhat and Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Anand Basu)