MUMBAI, May 16 The Reserve Bank of India is scheduled to sell 200 billion rupees ($3.38 billion) of bonds later on Friday. See below the cut-off prices and yields in a Reuters poll of 10 banks and primary dealers. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- BONDS MEDIAN AVERAGE HIGHEST LOWEST --------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 8.35 pct 2022 97.35/8.8188 97.34/8.8215 97.40/8.8098 97.25/8.8369 8.24 pct 2027 94.25/9.0048 94.27/9.0020 94.40/8.9839 94.20/9.0117 9.20 pct 2030 102.08/8.9537 102.04/8.9577 102.20/8.9392 101.70/8.9972 9.23 pct 2043 102.50/8.9858 102.50/8.9858 102.75/8.9621 102.10/9.0240 --------------------------------------------------------------------------------- * Please note the above table has cut-off prices/yields in rupees/percent format ($1 = 59.1450 Indian Rupees) (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta, Swati Bhat and Suvashree Dey Choudhury; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)