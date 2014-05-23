MUMBAI, May 23 The Reserve Bank of India is scheduled to sell 160 billion rupees ($2.73 billion) of bonds later on Friday. See below the cut-off prices and yields in a Reuters poll of 12 banks and primary dealers. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- BONDS MEDIAN AVERAGE HIGHEST LOWEST --------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 7.80 pct 2020 95.65/8.7531 95.67/8.7477 95.78/8.7238 95.60/8.7644 8.83 pct 2023 100.90/8.6888 100.91/8.6875 100.95/8.6810 100.80/8.7044 8.32 pct 2032 94.70/8.9116 94.72/8.9094 94.80/8.9000 94.60/8.9233 8.30 pct 2042 93.75/8.9055 93.73/8.9076 93.90/8.8901 93.60/8.9209 --------------------------------------------------------------------------------- * Please note the above table has cut-off prices/yields in rupees/percent format ($1 = 58.5050 Indian Rupees) (Reporting by Swati Bhat, Neha Dasgupta, Suvashree Dey Choudhury and Himank Sharma; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)