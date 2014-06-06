MUMBAI, June 6 The Reserve Bank of India is scheduled to sell 160 billion rupees ($2.70 billion) of bonds later on Friday. See below the cut-off prices and yields in a Reuters poll of 12 banks and primary dealers. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- BONDS MEDIAN AVERAGE HIGHEST LOWEST --------------------------------------------------------------------------------- New 6-year bond 8.28 8.28 8.35 8.24 8.83 pct 2023 101.95/8.5246 101.98/8.5201 102.10/8.5015 101.85/8.5400 8.32 pct 2032 97.83/8.5562 97.66/8.5743 97.85/8.5534 97.15/8.6317 8.30 pct 2042 97.28/8.5557 97.15/8.5678 97.85/8.5006 96.50/8.6309 --------------------------------------------------------------------------------- * Please note the above table has cut-off prices/yields in rupees/percent format) The new six-year paper will be sold at a price of 100 rupees as it is being issued for the first time. ($1 = 59.3100 Indian Rupees) (Reporting by Swati Bhat and Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Anand Basu)