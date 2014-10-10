Oct 10 The Reserve Bank of India is scheduled to sell 150 billion rupees ($2.45 billion) of bonds later on Friday. See below the cut-off prices and yields in a Reuters poll of 12 banks and primary dealers. ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------- BONDS MEDIAN AVERAGE HIGHEST LOWEST ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 8.27 pct 2020 98.70/8.5601 98.69/8.5626 98.72/8.5555 98.65/8.5715 8.40 pct 2024 99.56/8.4638 99.57/8.4625 99.85/8.4196 99.48/8.4760 9.20 pct 2030 104.50/8.6736 104.55/8.6678 104.80/8.6398 104.30/8.6963 9.23 pct 2043 105.95/8.6649 105.92/8.6676 106.00/8.6604 105.60/8.6965 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------- * Please note the above table has cut-off prices/yields in rupees/percent format) ($1 = 61.1575 rupees) (Reporting by Mumbai Markets Team; Writing by Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Sunil Nair)