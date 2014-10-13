(Refiles to fix formatting) Oct 13 India's central bank may sell the 8.07 percent bonds maturing in 2017 at 99.00 rupees and a yield of 8.4808 percent at an open market operation (OMO) auction on Monday, a Reuters poll of 10 traders showed. The Reserve Bank of India is due to sell 100 billion rupees ($1.63 billion) via open market operations as part of a cash draining exercise owing to excess liquidity in the banking system. ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------- BONDS MEDIAN AVERAGE HIGHEST LOWEST ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 8.07 pct 2017 99.00/8.4808 99.00/8.4808 99.25/8.3756 98.83/8.5526 8.79 pct 2021 100.52/8.6879 100.51/8.6900 100.67/8.6592 100.30/8.7301 8.33 pct 2026 97.30/8.6987 97.33/8.6946 97.42/8.6818 97.25/8.7057 8.28 pct 2027 96.79/8.6969 96.80/8.6953 96.90/8.6823 96.74/8.7036 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------- * Please note the above table has cut-off prices/yields in rupees/percent format) ($1 = 61.2300 rupees) (Reporting by Mumbai Markets Team; Writing by Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)