Nov 14 The Reserve Bank of India is scheduled to sell 150 billion rupees ($2.43 billion) worth of bonds later on Friday. Following are the cut-off prices and yields in a Reuters poll of 10 banks and primary dealers. ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------- BONDS MEDIAN AVERAGE HIGHEST LOWEST ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 8.27 pct 2020 99.90/8.2907 99.90/8.2907 99.94/8.2816 99.85/8.3022 8.40 pct 2024 101.16/8.2210 101.15/8.2225 101.17/8.2195 101.10/8.2301 9.20 pct 2030 107.64/8.3219 107.63/8.3232 107.73/8.3122 107.50/8.3372 9.23 pct 2043 110.00/8.3117 110.06/8.3071 110.50/8.2696 109.80/8.3287 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------- * Please note the above table has cut-off prices/yields in rupees/percent format) ($1 = 61.6400 rupees) (Reporting by Mumbai Markets Team; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)