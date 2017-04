Dec 1 India's central bank may sell the 8.07 percent bonds maturing in 2017 at 99.92 rupees and a yield of 8.1042 percent at an open market operation (OMO) auction on Monday, a Reuters poll of 10 traders showed. The Reserve Bank of India is due to sell 120 billion rupees ($1.93 billion) via open market operations as part of a cash draining exercise owing to excess liquidity in the banking system. ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------- BONDS MEDIAN AVERAGE HIGHEST LOWEST ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 8.07 pct 2017 99.92/8.1042 99.95/8.0864 100.12/7.9998 99.87/8.1303 7.80 pct 2020 98.38/8.1747 98.39/8.1712 98.50/8.1454 98.25/8.2040 8.08 pct 2022 99.40/8.1837 99.41/8.1817 99.60/8.1480 99.30/8.2016 8.26 pct 2027 100.55/8.1871 100.51/8.1922 100.65/8.1743 100.30/8.2191 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------- * Please note the above table has cut-off prices/yields in rupees/percent format) ($1 = 62.1400 rupees) (Reporting by Mumbai Treasury Team; Writing by Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)