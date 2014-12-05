Dec 5 The Reserve Bank of India is scheduled to sell 140 billion rupees ($2.26 billion) worth of bonds later on Friday. Following are the cut-off prices and yields in a Reuters poll of 10 banks and primary dealers. ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------- BONDS MEDIAN AVERAGE HIGHEST LOWEST ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 8.27 pct 2020 101.04/8.0335 101.03/8.0318 101.10/8.0187 100.95/8.0528 8.15 pct 2026 101.60/7.9396 101.53/7.9487 101.60/7.9396 101.30/7.9786 8.24 pct 2033 102.15/8.0162 102.15/8.0162 102.30/8.0010 102.05/8.0264 8.30 pct 2040 102.90/8.0303 102.97/8.0240 103.20/8.0032 102.80/8.0394 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------- * Please note the above table has cut-off prices/yields in rupees/percent format) ($1 = 61.8300 rupees) (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta, Swati Bhat, Abhishek Vishnoi and Himank Sharma; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)