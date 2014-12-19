Dec 19 The Reserve Bank of India is scheduled to sell 140 billion rupees ($2.22 billion) worth of bonds later on Friday. Following are the cut-off prices and yields in a Reuters poll of 10 banks and primary dealers. ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------- BONDS MEDIAN AVERAGE HIGHEST LOWEST ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 8.27 pct 2020 100.82/8.0801 100.82/8.0801 100.85/8.0733 100.77/8.0916 8.40 pct 2024 103.11/7.9299 103.09/7.9318 103.13/7.9262 103.05/7.9381 8.24 pct 2033 102.36/7.9943 102.37/7.9935 102.55/7.9750 102.10/8.0207 8.17 pct 2044 102.20/7.9752 102.15/7.9796 102.44/7.9544 101.70/8.0186 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------- * Please note the above table has cut-off prices/yields in rupees/percent format) ($1 = 63.0500 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Mumbai Treasury Team; Editing by Anand Basu)