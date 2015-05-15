BRIEF-India's UCO Bank says RBI begins "corrective action" for bank over high bad loans
* India's UCO Bank says RBI has initiated prompt corrective action for bank in view of high net NPA and negative ROA
MUMBAI, May 15 The Reserve Bank of India is scheduled to auction government bonds worth 160 billion rupees ($2.52 billion) later on Friday. Following are the cut-off prices and yields in a Reuters poll of 12 banks and primary dealers. ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------- BONDS MEDIAN AVERAGE HIGHEST LOWEST ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 8.27 pct 2020 101.30/7.9508 101.28/7.9566 101.33/7.9436 101.15/7.9871 8.15 pct 2026 101.18/7.9910 101.20/7.9883 101.33/7.9710 101.10/8.0017 7.95 pct 2032 99.10/8.0452 99.09/8.0463 99.50/8.0018 98.65/8.0943 8.17 pct 2044 101.33/8.0509 101.41/8.0443 101.90/8.0009 101.20/8.0624 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------- * Please note the above table has cut-off prices/yields in rupees/percent format ($1 = 63.5100 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Swati Bhat, Himank Sharma and Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)
BANGALORE, May 12The following are the daily Cotton prices supplied by Indian based East India Cotton Association. The prices are in Indian Rupees per Candy (355.62 Kgs). PRODUCTS CURRENT RAW COTTON(STAPLE)---------------------- ICS-101(B22mm) 34700 ICS-201(B22mm) 35700 ICS-102(B22mm) 28500 ICS-103(23mm) 32900 ICS-104(24mm) 37100 ICS-202(26mm) 43200 ICS-105(26mm) 32600 ICS-105CS(26mm) 34600 ICS-105(27mm)