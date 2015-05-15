MUMBAI, May 15 The Reserve Bank of India is scheduled to auction government bonds worth 160 billion rupees ($2.52 billion) later on Friday. Following are the cut-off prices and yields in a Reuters poll of 12 banks and primary dealers. ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------- BONDS MEDIAN AVERAGE HIGHEST LOWEST ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 8.27 pct 2020 101.30/7.9508 101.28/7.9566 101.33/7.9436 101.15/7.9871 8.15 pct 2026 101.18/7.9910 101.20/7.9883 101.33/7.9710 101.10/8.0017 7.95 pct 2032 99.10/8.0452 99.09/8.0463 99.50/8.0018 98.65/8.0943 8.17 pct 2044 101.33/8.0509 101.41/8.0443 101.90/8.0009 101.20/8.0624 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------- * Please note the above table has cut-off prices/yields in rupees/percent format ($1 = 63.5100 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Swati Bhat, Himank Sharma and Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)