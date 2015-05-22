May 22 The Reserve Bank of India is scheduled to auction government bonds worth 160 billion rupees ($2.52 billion) later on Friday. Following are the cut-off prices and yields in a Reuters poll of 14 banks and primary dealers. ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------- BONDS MEDIAN AVERAGE HIGHEST LOWEST ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------- NEW 10-YR 7.7150 7.7121 7.7500 7.6800 7.68 pct 2023 99.20/7.8088 99.15/7.8171 99.30/7.9500 98.34/7.7924 8.24 pct 2033 102.38/7.9906 102.32/7.9974 102.78/8.0712 101.60/7.9500 8.17 pct 2044 102.00/7.9924 101.95/7.9970 102.20/8.0700 101.12/7.9800 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------- * Please note the above table has cut-off prices/yields in rupees/percent format ($1 = 63.6000 rupee) (Reporting by Shaloo Shrivastava and Kailash Bathija in Bengaluru; Editing by Anand Basu)