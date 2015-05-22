BRIEF-NDTV approves part of stake sale in Lifestyle Holdco held by unit NDTV Networks
* NDTV says approved sale of stake in NDTV Ethnic Retail held by units NDTV Lifestyle Holdings, NDTV Convergence, NDTV Worldwide
May 22 The Reserve Bank of India is scheduled to auction government bonds worth 160 billion rupees ($2.52 billion) later on Friday. Following are the cut-off prices and yields in a Reuters poll of 14 banks and primary dealers. ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------- BONDS MEDIAN AVERAGE HIGHEST LOWEST ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------- NEW 10-YR 7.7150 7.7121 7.7500 7.6800 7.68 pct 2023 99.20/7.8088 99.15/7.8171 99.30/7.9500 98.34/7.7924 8.24 pct 2033 102.38/7.9906 102.32/7.9974 102.78/8.0712 101.60/7.9500 8.17 pct 2044 102.00/7.9924 101.95/7.9970 102.20/8.0700 101.12/7.9800 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------- * Please note the above table has cut-off prices/yields in rupees/percent format ($1 = 63.6000 rupee) (Reporting by Shaloo Shrivastava and Kailash Bathija in Bengaluru; Editing by Anand Basu)
* Consensus forecast for march quarter profit was 117.7 million rupees