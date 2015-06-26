June 26 The Reserve Bank of India is scheduled to auction government bonds worth 150 billion rupees ($2.36 billion) later on Friday. Following are the cut-off prices and yields in a Reuters poll of 12 banks and primary dealers. ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------- BONDS MEDIAN AVERAGE HIGHEST LOWEST ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 7.35 pct 2024 95.23/8.1084 95.23/8.1069 95.52/8.0600 94.97/8.1500 7.88 pct 2030 98.15/8.0946 98.15/8.0950 98.44/8.0606 97.86/8.1300 7.95 pct 2032 97.88/8.1800 97.90/8.1777 98.40/8.1225 97.34/8.2400 8.17 pct 2044 99.80/8.1872 99.82/8.1851 100.20/8.1510 99.50/8.2143 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------- * Please note the above table has cut-off prices/yields in rupees/percent format ($1 = 63.6200 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Sarmista Sen in Bengaluru; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)