July 3 The Reserve Bank of India is scheduled to auction government bonds worth 150 billion rupees ($2.37 billion) later on Friday. Following are the cut-off prices and yields in a Reuters poll of 10 banks and primary dealers. ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------- BONDS MEDIAN AVERAGE HIGHEST LOWEST ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 7.68 pct 2023 98.19/7.9758 98.19/7.9614 98.25/7.8132 98.10/7.9925 7.72 pct 2025 99.45/7.7989 99.44/7.8001 99.51/7.7900 99.38/7.8093 8.24 pct 2033 101.23/8.1087 101.20/8.1110 101.60/8.0695 100.90/8.1428 8.13 pct 2045 100.45/8.0894 100.38/8.0954 100.60/8.0760 100.11/8.1200 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------- * Please note the above table has cut-off prices/yields in rupees/percent format ($1 = 63.3800 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Sarmista Sen in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)