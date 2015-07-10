Bangladesh floods cut potential 700,000 T from rice harvest
DHAKA, May 6 Flash floods have washed away crops in northeastern Bangladesh that would have yielded nearly 700,000 tonnes of rice, according to estimates from the agriculture ministry.
July 10 The Reserve Bank of India is scheduled to auction government bonds worth 150 billion rupees ($2.37 billion) later on Friday. Following are the cut-off prices and yields in a Reuters poll of 13 banks and primary dealers. ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------- BONDS MEDIAN AVERAGE HIGHEST LOWEST ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 7.35 pct 2024 95.65/8.0403 95.64/8.0414 95.77/8.0200 95.50/8.0648 7.88 pct 2030 98.80/8.0184 98.79/8.0196 98.90/8.0066 98.62/8.0400 7.95 pct 2032 98.88/8.0700 98.94/8.0635 99.80/7.9700 98.61/8.1000 8.17 pct 2044 101.20/8.0615 101.16/8.0648 101.30/8.0526 100.77/8.1000 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------- * Please note the above table has cut-off prices/yields in rupees/percent format ($1 = 63.4000 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Shaloo Shrivastava and Swati Chaturvedi in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
May 6 The Indian government plans to raise 6.05 trillion rupees through market borrowings in the fiscal year 2017/18 which starts April 1, the central bank said. The budgeted gross government borrowing for 2017/18 stands at 6.05 trillion rupees which includes government bonds and inflation indexed bonds. So far in the financial year the gross market borrowing stands at 900 billion rupees which includes 780.000 billion rupees borrowed through 20 Government Bond issues and 12