BENGALURU, July 31 The Reserve Bank of India is scheduled to auction government bonds worth 140 billion rupees ($2.19 billion) later on Friday. Following are the cut-off prices and yields in a Reuters poll of 14 banks and primary dealers. ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------- BONDS MEDIAN AVERAGE HIGHEST LOWEST ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 7.68 pct 2023 98.33/7.9547 98.40/7.9427 99.35/7.7848 98.30/7.9600 7.72 pct 2025 99.35/7.8135 99.33/7.8159 99.42/7.8031 99.25/7.8284 8.24 pct 2033 101.47/8.0823 101.46/8.0840 101.70/8.0585 101.00/8.1318 8.13 pct 2045 101.24/8.0190 101.22/8.0207 101.40/8.0048 101.00/8.0399 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------- * Please note the above table has cut-off prices/yields in rupees/percent format ($1 = 64.0300 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Khushboo Mittal & Shaloo Shrivastava in Bengaluru; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)