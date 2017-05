Aug 7 The Reserve Bank of India is scheduled to auction government bonds worth 140 billion rupees ($2.19 billion) later on Friday. Following are the cut-off prices and yields in a Reuters poll of 11 banks and primary dealers. ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------- BONDS MEDIAN AVERAGE HIGHEST LOWEST ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 7.35 pct 2024 96.08/7.9728 96.07/7.9747 96.12/7.9663 96.00/7.9859 7.88 pct 2030 99.15/7.9780 99.14/7.9789 99.20/7.9721 99.10/7.9839 7.95 pct 2032 98.90/8.0690 98.93/8.0654 99.05/8.0526 98.89/8.0700 8.17 pct 2044 101.55/8.0300 101.54/8.0309 101.61/8.0248 101.35/8.0477 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------- * Please note the above table has cut-off prices/yields in rupees/percent format ($1 = 63.8000 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Khushboo Mittal & Shaloo Shrivastava in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)