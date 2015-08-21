Aug 21 The Reserve Bank of India is scheduled to auction government bonds worth 140 billion rupees ($2.13 billion) later on Friday. Following are the cut-off prices and yields in a Reuters poll of 12 banks and primary dealers. ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------- BONDS MEDIAN AVERAGE HIGHEST LOWEST ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 7.35 pct 2024 96.35/7.9310 96.33/7.9329 96.40/7.9220 96.29/7.9400 7.88 pct 2030 99.58/7.9287 99.15/7.9798 100.51/7.8200 96.55/8.2911 7.95 pct 2032 99.39/8.0163 99.38/8.0169 99.54/8.0000 99.20/8.0368 8.17 pct 2044 101.89/8.0000 101.90/7.9996 102.00/7.9905 101.85/8.0036 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------- * Please note the above table has cut-off prices/yields in rupees/percent format ($1 = 65.8700 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Khushboo Mittal and Shaloo Shrivastava in Bengaluru; Editing by Anand Basu)