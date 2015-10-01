Oct 1 The Reserve Bank of India is scheduled to auction government bonds worth 150 billion rupees ($2.29 billion) later on Thursday. Following are the cut-off prices and yields in a Reuters poll of 10 banks and primary dealers. ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------- BONDS MEDIAN AVERAGE HIGHEST LOWEST ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 7.35 pct 2024 98.23/7.6288 98.24/7.6274 98.29/7.6194 98.20/7.6339 7.88 pct 2030 101.58/7.6963 101.58/7.6968 101.61/7.6928 101.55/7.7000 8.24 pct 2033 103.95/7.8269 103.94/7.8276 104.02/7.8200 103.80/7.8421 8.13 pct 2045 103.52/7.8213 103.52/7.8217 103.56/7.8183 103.42/7.8300 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------- * Please note the above table has cut-off prices/yields in rupees/percent format ($1 = 65.6000 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Kailash Bathija and Shaloo Shrivastava in Bengaluru; Editing by Anand Basu)