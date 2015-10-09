Oct 9 The Reserve Bank of India is scheduled to auction government bonds worth 150 billion rupees ($2.32 billion) later on Friday. Following are the cut-off prices and yields in a Reuters poll of 13 banks and primary dealers. ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------- BONDS MEDIAN AVERAGE HIGHEST LOWEST ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------- New 2034 paper 7.7400 7.7362 7.7600 7.7000 7.68 pct 2023 100.60/7.5775 100.61/7.5758 100.65/7.5692 100.59/7.5800 7.72 pct 2025 101.22/7.5375 101.21/7.5384 101.25/7.5331 101.20/7.5404 8.17 pct 2044 104.20/7.8015 104.17/7.8038 104.30/7.7931 103.90/7.8269 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------- * Please note the above table has cut-off prices/yields in rupees/percent format ($1 = 64.7700 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Khushboo Mittal and Shaloo Shrivastava in Bengaluru; Editing by Anand Basu)