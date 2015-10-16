Oct 16 The Reserve Bank of India is scheduled to auction government bonds worth 150 billion rupees ($2.31 billion) later on Friday. Following are the cut-off prices and yields in a Reuters poll of 10 banks and primary dealers. ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------- BONDS MEDIAN AVERAGE HIGHEST LOWEST ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------- New 2029 paper 7.5800 7.5860 7.6100 7.5700 7.35 pct 2024 98.49/7.5883 98.49/7.5875 98.55/7.5786 98.45/7.5947 8.24 pct 2033 103.92/7.8305 103.89/7.8333 103.95/7.8269 103.80/7.8422 8.13 pct 2045 103.53/7.8208 103.51/7.8223 103.60/7.8149 103.40/7.8318 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------- * Please note the above table has cut-off prices/yields in rupees/percent format ($1 = 64.9950 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Kailash Bathija and Shaloo Shrivastava in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)