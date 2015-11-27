Bangladesh floods cut potential 700,000 T from rice harvest
DHAKA, May 6 Flash floods have washed away crops in northeastern Bangladesh that would have yielded nearly 700,000 tonnes of rice, according to estimates from the agriculture ministry.
Nov 27 The Reserve Bank of India is scheduled to auction government bonds worth 150 billion rupees ($2.25 billion) later on Friday. Following are the cut-off prices and yields in a Reuters poll of 9 banks and primary dealers. ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------- BONDS MEDIAN AVERAGE HIGHEST LOWEST ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 7.68 pct 2023 99.56/7.7536 99.55/7.7547 99.60/7.7468 99.52/7.7604 7.72 pct 2025 99.92/7.7318 99.91/7.7328 99.93/7.7300 99.90/7.7348 7.73 pct 2034 98.62/7.8700 98.57/7.8758 98.90/7.8414 98.30/7.9034 8.17 pct 2044 102.20/7.9743 102.22/7.9729 102.35/7.9612 102.10/7.9830 7.72 pct 2055 98.51/7.8412 98.43/7.8481 98.55/7.8383 98.00/7.8843 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------- * Please note the above table has cut-off prices/yields in rupees/percent format ($1 = 66.7975 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Aaradhana Ramesh and; Shaloo Shrivastava; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
DHAKA, May 6 Flash floods have washed away crops in northeastern Bangladesh that would have yielded nearly 700,000 tonnes of rice, according to estimates from the agriculture ministry.
May 6 The Indian government plans to raise 6.05 trillion rupees through market borrowings in the fiscal year 2017/18 which starts April 1, the central bank said. The budgeted gross government borrowing for 2017/18 stands at 6.05 trillion rupees which includes government bonds and inflation indexed bonds. So far in the financial year the gross market borrowing stands at 900 billion rupees which includes 780.000 billion rupees borrowed through 20 Government Bond issues and 12