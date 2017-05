Dec 7 The Reserve Bank of India is scheduled to buy government bonds worth up to 100 billion rupees ($1.50 billion) later on Monday. Following are the cut-off prices and yields in a Reuters poll of 10 banks and primary dealers. Most of the traders polled expected the RBI to buy the entire notified amount at the auction. ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------- BONDS MEDIAN AVERAGE HIGHEST LOWEST ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 7.83 pct 2018 100.85/7.4206 100.83/7.4279 100.90/7.3971 100.75/7.4676 7.28 pct 2019 99.05/7.5947 99.05/7.5954 99.15/7.5613 98.98/7.6181 8.40 pct 2024 103.11/7.8948 103.09/7.8966 103.25/7.8718 102.95/7.9194 7.88 pct 2030 99.82/7.8990 99.80/7.9009 99.90/7.8896 99.73/7.9097 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------- * Please note the above table has cut-off prices/yields in rupees/percent format ($1 = 66.5800 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Shaloo Shrivastava; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)