Jan 1 The Reserve Bank of India is scheduled to auction government bonds worth 140 billion rupees ($2.12 billion) later on Friday. Following are the cut-off prices and yields in a Reuters poll of 4 banks and primary dealers. ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------- BONDS MEDIAN AVERAGE HIGHEST LOWEST ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 7.35 pct 2024 97.28/7.7942 97.29/7.7933 97.32/7.7875 97.26/7.7975 7.88 pct 2030 99.17/7.9771 99.16/7.9774 99.20/7.9729 99.12/7.9824 8.24 pct 2033 101.03/8.1284 101.04/8.1270 101.10/8.1204 101.00/8.1310 8.13 pct 2045 100.31/8.1018 100.28/8.1045 100.50/8.0848 100.00/8.1295 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------- * Please note the above table has cut-off prices/yields in rupees/percent format ($1 = 66.1675 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Sarmista Sen and Kailash Bathija; Editing by Anand Basu)