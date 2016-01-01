BRIEF-India's UCO Bank says RBI begins "corrective action" for bank over high bad loans
* India's UCO Bank says RBI has initiated prompt corrective action for bank in view of high net NPA and negative ROA
Jan 1 The Reserve Bank of India is scheduled to auction government bonds worth 140 billion rupees ($2.12 billion) later on Friday. Following are the cut-off prices and yields in a Reuters poll of 4 banks and primary dealers. ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------- BONDS MEDIAN AVERAGE HIGHEST LOWEST ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 7.35 pct 2024 97.28/7.7942 97.29/7.7933 97.32/7.7875 97.26/7.7975 7.88 pct 2030 99.17/7.9771 99.16/7.9774 99.20/7.9729 99.12/7.9824 8.24 pct 2033 101.03/8.1284 101.04/8.1270 101.10/8.1204 101.00/8.1310 8.13 pct 2045 100.31/8.1018 100.28/8.1045 100.50/8.0848 100.00/8.1295 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------- * Please note the above table has cut-off prices/yields in rupees/percent format ($1 = 66.1675 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Sarmista Sen and Kailash Bathija; Editing by Anand Basu)
BANGALORE, May 12The following are the daily Cotton prices supplied by Indian based East India Cotton Association. The prices are in Indian Rupees per Candy (355.62 Kgs). PRODUCTS CURRENT RAW COTTON(STAPLE)---------------------- ICS-101(B22mm) 34700 ICS-201(B22mm) 35700 ICS-102(B22mm) 28500 ICS-103(23mm) 32900 ICS-104(24mm) 37100 ICS-202(26mm) 43200 ICS-105(26mm) 32600 ICS-105CS(26mm) 34600 ICS-105(27mm)