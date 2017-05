Jan 22 The Reserve Bank of India is scheduled to auction government bonds worth 140 billion rupees ($2.07 billion) later on Friday. Following are the cut-off prices and yields in a Reuters poll of 9 banks and primary dealers. ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------- BONDS MEDIAN AVERAGE HIGHEST LOWEST ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 7.68 pct 2023 99.68/7.7328 99.68/7.7328 99.70/7.7293 99.65/7.7379 7.59 pct 2026 99.72/7.6299 99.73/7.6286 99.76/7.6241 99.70/7.6328 7.73 pct 2034 96.93/8.0477 96.93/8.0479 97.10/8.0300 96.75/8.0667 7.72 pct 2055 97.51/7.9252 97.66/7.9130 98.50/7.8419 96.64/8.0000 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------- * Please note the above table has cut-off prices/yields in rupees/percent format ($1 = 67.7475 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Shaloo Shrivastava and Krishna Eluri; Editing by Anand Basu)