Jan 8 The Reserve Bank of India is scheduled to auction government bonds worth 140 billion rupees ($2.10 billion) later on Friday. Following are the cut-off prices and yields in a Reuters poll of 8 banks and primary dealers. ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------- BONDS MEDIAN AVERAGE HIGHEST LOWEST ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------- New 10-year 2026 7.5900 7.5838 7.6000 7.5600 7.68 pct 2023 99.90/7.6956 99.89/7.6975 99.90/7.6956 99.85/7.7041 7.73 pct 2034 97.35/8.0033 97.38/8.0006 97.50/7.9875 97.25/8.0138 7.72 pct 2055 97.50/7.9261 97.44/7.9313 97.73/7.9066 97.00/7.9687 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------- * Please note the above table has cut-off prices/yields in rupees/percent format ($1 = 66.6400 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Khushboo Mittal and Krishna Eluri in Bengaluru; Editing by Anand Basu)