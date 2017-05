Jan 20 The Reserve Bank of India is scheduled to purchase government bonds worth 100 billion rupees ($1.47 billion) later on Wednesday. Following are the cut-off prices and yields in a Reuters poll of eight banks and primary dealers. Most of the traders polled expected the RBI to buy the entire notified amount at the auction. ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------- BONDS MEDIAN AVERAGE HIGHEST LOWEST ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 7.28 pct 2019 99.26/7.5285 99.25/7.5313 99.30/7.5147 99.19/7.5525 8.83 pct 2023 105.05/7.9488 105.05/7.9500 105.15/7.9325 104.95/7.9661 7.72 pct 2025 99.56/7.7843 99.55/7.7869 99.60/7.7786 99.45/7.8016 7.88 pct 2030 98.94/8.0047 98.95/8.0031 99.03/7.9936 98.90/8.0093 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------- * Please note the above table has cut-off prices/yields in rupees/percent format ($1 = 67.9200 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Krishna Eluri and Shaloo Shrivastava; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)