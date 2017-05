March 17 The Reserve Bank of India is scheduled to purchase government bonds worth 150 billion rupees ($2.24 billion) later on Thursday. Following are the cut-off prices and yields in a Reuters poll of 5 banks and primary dealers. BONDS MEDIAN AVERAGE HIGHEST LOWEST 8.27 pct 2020 102.26/7.6288 102.27/7.6269 102.33/7.6108 102.20/7.6455 8.35 pct 2022 102.00/7.9295 102.14/7.9008 102.70/7.7860 101.90/7.9501 8.40 pct 2024 102.80/7.9328 102.80/7.9326 102.85/7.9246 102.75/7.9409 8.33 pct 2026 102.24/8.0044 102.24/8.0035 102.60/7.9529 101.90/8.0524 8.60 pct 2028 104.55/8.0064 104.53/8.0095 104.60/8.0001 104.40/8.0253 8.32 pct 2032 102.10/8.0847 102.06/8.0896 102.20/8.0737 101.88/8.1094 * Please note the above table has cut-off prices/yields in rupees/percent format ($1 = 66.8700 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Kailash Bathija and Shaloo Shrivastava; Editing by Sunil Nair)