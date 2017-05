April 7 The Reserve Bank of India is scheduled to auction government bonds worth 150 billion rupees ($2.26 billion) later on Thursday. Following are the cut-off prices and yields in a Reuters poll of 7 banks and primary dealers. BONDS MEDIAN AVERAGE HIGHEST LOWEST 7.68 pct 2023 100.42/7.6039 100.42/7.6040 100.48/7.5944 100.35/7.6161 7.59 pct 2026 100.90/7.4559 100.90/7.4565 100.95/7.4487 100.80/7.4705 7.73 pct 2034 99.10/7.8206 99.10/7.8205 99.15/7.8155 99.05/7.8258 8.13 pct 2045 102.90/7.8733 102.92/7.8712 103.10/7.8561 102.80/7.8819 * Please note the above table has cut-off prices/yields in rupees/percent format ($1 = 66.4350 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Shaloo Shrivastava and Kailash Bathija; Editing by Sunil Nair)