April 7 The Reserve Bank of India is scheduled to auction government bonds worth 150 billion rupees ($2.26 billion) later on Thursday. Following are the cut-off prices and yields in a Reuters poll of 5 banks and primary dealers. BONDS MEDIAN AVERAGE HIGHEST LOWEST 7.83 pct 2018 101.25/7.1482 101.24/7.1525 101.25/7.1428 101.20/7.1752 8.12 pct 2020 102.75/7.4077 102.75/7.4077 102.75/7.4077 102.75/7.4077 8.08 pct 2022 102.33/7.6045 102.34/7.6033 102.40/7.5906 102.30/7.6105 7.72 pct 2025 100.40/7.6562 100.39/7.6577 100.45/7.6485 100.30/7.6716 8.60 pct 2028 106.05/7.8172 106.08/7.8135 106.20/7.7987 106.00/7.8234 7.88 pct 2030 100.80/7.7840 100.80/7.7840 100.85/7.7781 100.75/7.7899 * Please note the above table has cut-off prices/yields in rupees/percent format ($1 = 66.4650 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Shaloo Shrivastava and Kailash Bathija; Editing by Sunil Nair)