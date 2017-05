April 22 The Reserve Bank of India is scheduled to auction government bonds worth 150 billion rupees ($2.25 billion) later on Friday. Following are the cut-off prices and yields in a Reuters poll of 8 banks and primary dealers. BONDS MEDIAN AVERAGE HIGHEST LOWEST 7.68 pct 2023 100.53/7.5857 100.52/7.5859 100.56/7.5800 100.48/7.5935 7.59 pct 2026 100.80/7.4702 100.80/7.4709 100.80/7.4700 100.78/7.4731 7.73 pct 2034 99.55/7.7745 99.54/7.7759 99.60/7.7694 99.48/7.7822 8.13 pct 2045 103.48/7.8240 103.47/7.8249 103.52/7.8200 103.40/7.8305 * Please note the above table has cut-off prices/yields in rupees/percent format ($1 = 66.5300 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Kailash Bathija and Khushboo Mittal; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)