April 29 The Reserve Bank of India is scheduled to auction government bonds
worth 150 billion rupees ($2.26 billion) later on Friday. Following are the cut-off prices and
yields in a Reuters poll of 11 banks and primary dealers.
BONDS MEDIAN AVERAGE HIGHEST LOWEST
7.80 pct 2021 101.44/7.4458 101.43/7.4481 101.45/7.4422 101.40/7.4543
7.59 pct 2029 99.36/7.6675 99.37/7.6661 99.45/7.6563 99.30/7.6749
7.50 pct 2034 97.20/7.7880 97.14/7.7942 97.45/7.7616 96.62/7.8500
7.72 pct 2055 98.66/7.8300 98.62/7.8334 99.00/7.8018 97.83/7.9000
* Please note the above table has cut-off prices/yields in rupees/percent format
($1 = 66.5100 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Khushboo Mittal and Shaloo Shrivastava; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)