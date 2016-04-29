April 29 The Reserve Bank of India is scheduled to auction government bonds worth 150 billion rupees ($2.26 billion) later on Friday. Following are the cut-off prices and yields in a Reuters poll of 11 banks and primary dealers. BONDS MEDIAN AVERAGE HIGHEST LOWEST 7.80 pct 2021 101.44/7.4458 101.43/7.4481 101.45/7.4422 101.40/7.4543 7.59 pct 2029 99.36/7.6675 99.37/7.6661 99.45/7.6563 99.30/7.6749 7.50 pct 2034 97.20/7.7880 97.14/7.7942 97.45/7.7616 96.62/7.8500 7.72 pct 2055 98.66/7.8300 98.62/7.8334 99.00/7.8018 97.83/7.9000 * Please note the above table has cut-off prices/yields in rupees/percent format ($1 = 66.5100 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Khushboo Mittal and Shaloo Shrivastava; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)