April 28 The Reserve Bank of India is scheduled to purchase government bonds worth 150 billion rupees ($2.26 billion) later on Thursday. Following are the cut-off prices and yields in a Reuters poll of eight banks and primary dealers. BONDS MEDIAN AVERAGE HIGHEST LOWEST 8.27 pct 2020 103.05/7.3924 103.05/7.3919 103.09/7.3800 103.00/7.4065 8.08 pct 2022 102.25/7.6175 102.25/7.6179 102.29/7.6100 102.20/7.6275 8.40 pct 2024 103.99/7.7333 103.99/7.7339 104.13/7.7100 103.90/7.7479 8.28 pct 2027 103.60/7.7957 103.60/7.7953 103.70/7.7826 103.50/7.8088 9.20 pct 2030 111.06/7.9000 111.09/7.8971 111.25/7.8793 111.00/7.9065 8.24 pct 2033 103.50/7.8687 103.50/7.8678 103.60/7.8578 103.45/7.8733 * Please note the above table has cut-off prices/yields in rupees/percent format ($1 = 66.4400 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Kailash Bathija and Shaloo Shrivastava; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)