May 6 The Reserve Bank of India is scheduled to auction government bonds worth 150 billion rupees ($2.25 billion) later on Friday. Following are the cut-off prices and yields in a Reuters poll of 11 banks and primary dealers. BONDS MEDIAN AVERAGE HIGHEST LOWEST New 2030 PAPER 7.5900 7.5895 7.6000 7.5600 7.35 pct 2024 98.52/7.5955 98.52/7.5950 98.56/7.5887 98.50/7.5988 7.73 pct 2034 99.50/7.7800 99.52/7.7783 99.69/7.7600 99.40/7.7903 8.13 pct 2045 103.20/7.8477 103.22/7.8456 103.32/7.8375 103.15/7.8520 * Please note the above table has cut-off prices/yields in rupees/percent format ($1 = 66.5750 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Krishna Eluri and Shaloo Shrivastava; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)