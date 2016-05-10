May 10 The Reserve Bank of India is scheduled to purchase government bonds worth 100 billion rupees ($1.50 billion) later on Tuesday. Following are the cut-off prices and yields in a Reuters poll of seven banks and primary dealers. BONDS MEDIAN AVERAGE HIGHEST LOWEST 7.28 pct 2019 100.06/7.2552 100.06/7.2567 100.10/7.2400 100.00/7.2774 7.16 pct 2023 97.53/7.6210 97.53/7.6209 97.60/7.6067 97.45/7.6351 7.72 pct 2025 100.70/7.6107 100.69/7.6122 100.77/7.6000 100.60/7.6261 8.26 pct 2027 103.48/7.7874 103.48/7.7867 103.53/7.7800 103.45/7.7907 9.20 pct 2030 111.00/7.9046 110.99/7.9059 111.04/7.9000 110.90/7.9155 * Please note the above table has cut-off prices/yields in rupees/percent format ($1 = 66.7100 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Shaloo Shrivastava and Krishna Eluri; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)