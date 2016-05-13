BRIEF-India's UCO Bank says RBI begins "corrective action" for bank over high bad loans
* India's UCO Bank says RBI has initiated prompt corrective action for bank in view of high net NPA and negative ROA
May 13 The Reserve Bank of India is scheduled to auction government bonds worth 150 billion rupees ($2.25 billion) later on Friday. Following are the cut-off prices and yields in a Reuters poll of 10 banks and primary dealers. BONDS MEDIAN AVERAGE HIGHEST LOWEST 7.68 pct 2023 100.47/7.5956 100.47/7.5953 100.50/7.5903 100.45/7.6000 7.59 pct 2026 100.90/7.4562 100.88/7.4576 100.90/7.4554 100.83/7.4656 7.50 pct 2034 97.30/7.7777 97.32/7.7756 97.50/7.7566 97.18/7.7900 8.17 pct 2044 103.18/7.8880 103.22/7.8846 103.50/7.8600 103.10/7.8946 * Please note the above table has cut-off prices/yields in rupees/percent format ($1 = 66.7500 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Shaloo Shrivastava and Krishna Eluri; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
BANGALORE, May 12The following are the daily Cotton prices supplied by Indian based East India Cotton Association. The prices are in Indian Rupees per Candy (355.62 Kgs). PRODUCTS CURRENT RAW COTTON(STAPLE)---------------------- ICS-101(B22mm) 34700 ICS-201(B22mm) 35700 ICS-102(B22mm) 28500 ICS-103(23mm) 32900 ICS-104(24mm) 37100 ICS-202(26mm) 43200 ICS-105(26mm) 32600 ICS-105CS(26mm) 34600 ICS-105(27mm)