May 13 The Reserve Bank of India is scheduled to auction government bonds worth 150 billion rupees ($2.25 billion) later on Friday. Following are the cut-off prices and yields in a Reuters poll of 10 banks and primary dealers. BONDS MEDIAN AVERAGE HIGHEST LOWEST 7.68 pct 2023 100.47/7.5956 100.47/7.5953 100.50/7.5903 100.45/7.6000 7.59 pct 2026 100.90/7.4562 100.88/7.4576 100.90/7.4554 100.83/7.4656 7.50 pct 2034 97.30/7.7777 97.32/7.7756 97.50/7.7566 97.18/7.7900 8.17 pct 2044 103.18/7.8880 103.22/7.8846 103.50/7.8600 103.10/7.8946 * Please note the above table has cut-off prices/yields in rupees/percent format ($1 = 66.7500 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Shaloo Shrivastava and Krishna Eluri; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)