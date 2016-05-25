May 25 The Reserve Bank of India is scheduled to purchase government bonds worth 150 billion rupees ($2.22 billion) later on Wednesday. Following are the cut-off prices and yields in a Reuters poll of nine banks and primary dealers. BONDS MEDIAN AVERAGE HIGHEST LOWEST 7.80 pct 2020 101.34/7.3990 101.33/7.4016 101.40/7.3813 101.28/7.4167 7.68 pct 2023 100.56/7.5801 100.57/7.5791 100.60/7.5730 100.50/7.5906 7.72 pct 2025 100.41/7.6561 100.41/7.6557 100.45/7.6498 100.34/7.6669 8.24 pct 2027 103.18/7.7983 103.20/7.7972 103.28/7.7915 103.15/7.8000 8.97 pct 2030 109.28/7.8835 109.26/7.8868 109.40/7.8720 109.10/7.9050 8.24 pct 2033 103.36/7.8800 103.36/7.8811 103.40/7.8776 103.30/7.8880 * Please note the above table has cut-off prices/yields in rupees/percent format ($1 = 67.5175 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Kailash Bathija and Krishna Eluri; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)