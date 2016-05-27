May 27 The Reserve Bank of India is scheduled to auction government bonds worth 150 billion rupees ($2.24 billion) later on Friday. Following are the cut-off prices and yields in a Reuters poll of eight banks and primary dealers. BONDS MEDIAN AVERAGE HIGHEST LOWEST 7.35 pct 2024 98.52/7.5976 98.52/7.5969 98.55/7.5926 98.51/7.6000 7.61 pct 2030 99.59/7.6575 99.22/7.7012 99.65/7.6500 98.57/7.7790 7.50 pct 2034 97.50/7.7567 97.53/7.7535 97.74/7.7317 97.28/7.7800 7.72 pct 2055 98.55/7.8385 98.68/7.8277 99.00/7.8011 98.41/7.8500 * Please note the above table has cut-off prices/yields in rupees/percent format ($1 = 67.0750 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Kailash Bathija and Krishna Eluri; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)