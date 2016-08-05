Aug 5 The Reserve Bank of India is scheduled to auction government bonds worth 150 billion rupees ($2.24 billion) later on Friday. Following are the cut-off prices and yields in a Reuters poll of seven banks and primary dealers. BONDS MEDIAN AVERAGE HIGHEST LOWEST 7.35 pct 2024 101.02/7.1761 101.03/7.1750 101.07/7.1677 101.00/7.1794 7.61 pct 2030 103.48/7.2051 103.49/7.2036 103.55/7.1972 103.45/7.2085 7.73 pct 2034 103.80/7.3483 103.81/7.3471 103.90/7.3386 103.71/7.3571 8.13 pct 2045 109.15/7.3600 109.11/7.3632 109.20/7.3561 109.00/7.3717 * Please note the above table has cut-off prices/yields in rupees/percent format ($1 = 66.8450 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Khushboo Mittal and Shaloo Shrivastava; Editing by Sunil Nair)