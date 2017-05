August 11 The Reserve Bank of India is scheduled to purchase government bonds worth 100 billion rupees ($1.50 billion) later on Thursday. Following are the cut-off prices and yields in a Reuters poll of six banks and primary dealers. BONDS MEDIAN AVERAGE HIGHEST LOWEST 8.12 pct 2020 104.03/7.0211 104.02/7.0216 104.10/7.0012 103.95/7.0410 8.83 pct 2023 109.43/7.1449 109.48/7.1350 109.75/7.0901 109.35/7.1575 8.33 pct 2026 107.65/7.2336 107.66/7.2317 107.97/7.1900 107.40/7.2677 7.95 pct 2032 106.49/7.2586 106.56/7.2508 106.85/7.2215 106.35/7.2724 8.33 pct 2036 110.86/7.2841 110.88/7.2830 111.10/7.2631 110.60/7.3076 * Please note the above table has cut-off prices/yields in rupees/percent format ($1 = 66.8850 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Khushboo Mittal and Shaloo Shrivastava; Editing by Sunil Nair)