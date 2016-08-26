August 26 The Reserve Bank of India is scheduled to auction government bonds worth 140 billion rupees ($2.09 billion) later on Friday. Following are the cut-off prices and yields in a Reuters poll of 11 banks and primary dealers. BONDS MEDIAN AVERAGE HIGHEST LOWEST 7.68 pct 2023 103.18/7.1108 103.19/7.1095 103.22/7.1039 103.17/7.1126 7.59 pct 2026 103.10/7.1288 103.11/7.1276 103.15/7.1215 103.07/7.1331 7.50 pct 2034 102.80/7.2186 102.79/7.2195 102.90/7.2088 102.68/7.2300 7.72 pct 2055 105.90/7.2624 105.92/7.2608 106.21/7.2400 105.80/7.2700 * Please note the above table has cut-off prices/yields in rupees/percent format ($1 = 67.0300 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Khushboo Mittal and Purnita Deb in BENGALURU; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)