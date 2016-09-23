Sept 23 The Reserve Bank of India is scheduled to auction government bonds worth 140 billion rupees ($2.10 billion) later on Friday. Following are the cut-off prices and yields in a Reuters poll of eight banks and primary dealers. BONDS MEDIAN AVERAGE HIGHEST LOWEST 6.84 pct 2022 100.34/6.7694 100.34/6.7700 100.41/6.7555 100.25/6.7873 6.97 pct 2026 101.15/6.8081 101.16/6.8072 101.20/6.8012 101.08/6.8179 7.73 pct 2034 105.68/7.1658 105.71/7.1629 106.00/7.1349 105.50/7.1825 8.13 pct 2045 111.53/7.1759 111.54/7.1745 111.75/7.1589 111.40/7.1854 * Please note the above table has cut-off prices/yields in rupees/percent format ($1 = 66.6500 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Purnita Deb and Shaloo Shrivastava; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)