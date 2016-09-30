BRIEF-India's UCO Bank says RBI begins "corrective action" for bank over high bad loans
* India's UCO Bank says RBI has initiated prompt corrective action for bank in view of high net NPA and negative ROA
Sept 30 The Reserve Bank of India is scheduled to auction government bonds worth 140 billion rupees ($2.10 billion) later on Friday. Following are the cut-off prices and yields in a Reuters poll of 10 banks and primary dealers. BONDS MEDIAN AVERAGE HIGHEST LOWEST 7.35 pct 2024 102.08/6.9950 102.14/6.9839 102.76/6.8800 102.04/7.0000 7.61 pct 2030 105.45/6.9817 105.44/6.9827 105.55/6.9706 105.29/7.0000 7.50 pct 2034 103.75/7.1242 103.75/7.1245 104.00/7.1000 103.49/7.1500 7.72 pct 2055 107.45/7.1500 107.34/7.1584 107.87/7.1200 106.90/7.1900 * Please note the above table has cut-off prices/yields in rupees/percent format ($1 = 66.6850 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Shaloo Shrivastava and Khushboo Mittal; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)
* India's UCO Bank says RBI has initiated prompt corrective action for bank in view of high net NPA and negative ROA
BANGALORE, May 12The following are the daily Cotton prices supplied by Indian based East India Cotton Association. The prices are in Indian Rupees per Candy (355.62 Kgs). PRODUCTS CURRENT RAW COTTON(STAPLE)---------------------- ICS-101(B22mm) 34700 ICS-201(B22mm) 35700 ICS-102(B22mm) 28500 ICS-103(23mm) 32900 ICS-104(24mm) 37100 ICS-202(26mm) 43200 ICS-105(26mm) 32600 ICS-105CS(26mm) 34600 ICS-105(27mm)