Sept 30 The Reserve Bank of India is scheduled to auction government bonds worth 140 billion rupees ($2.10 billion) later on Friday. Following are the cut-off prices and yields in a Reuters poll of 10 banks and primary dealers. BONDS MEDIAN AVERAGE HIGHEST LOWEST 7.35 pct 2024 102.08/6.9950 102.14/6.9839 102.76/6.8800 102.04/7.0000 7.61 pct 2030 105.45/6.9817 105.44/6.9827 105.55/6.9706 105.29/7.0000 7.50 pct 2034 103.75/7.1242 103.75/7.1245 104.00/7.1000 103.49/7.1500 7.72 pct 2055 107.45/7.1500 107.34/7.1584 107.87/7.1200 106.90/7.1900 * Please note the above table has cut-off prices/yields in rupees/percent format ($1 = 66.6850 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Shaloo Shrivastava and Khushboo Mittal; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)