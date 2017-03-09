March 9 The Reserve Bank of India is scheduled to buy back government bonds worth 100 billion rupees ($1.50 billion) later on Thursday. Following are the cut-off prices and yields in a Reuters poll of six banks and primary dealers. BONDS MEDIAN AVERAGE HIGHEST LOWEST 7.49 pct 2017 100.12/6.1000 100.12/6.1000 100.15/5.8073 100.10/6.2951 8.07 pct 2017 100.55/6.1908 100.55/6.1810 100.58/6.1000 100.54/6.2226 7.99 pct 2017 100.56/6.1928 100.56/6.1647 100.59/6.0868 100.55/6.2079 7.46 pct 2017 100.56/6.3005 100.56/6.2961 100.57/6.2786 100.56/6.3005 * Please note the above table has cut-off prices/yields in rupees/percent format ($1 = 66.8250 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Khushboo Mittal and Shaloo Shrivastava; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)