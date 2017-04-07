April 7 The Reserve Bank of India is scheduled to auction government bonds worth 150 billion rupees ($2.33 billion) later on Friday. Following are the cut-off prices and yields in a Reuters poll of seven banks and primary dealers. BONDS MEDIAN AVERAGE HIGHEST LOWEST FRB 2024 PAPER 94.90 94.56 95.00 93.50 6.79 pct 2029 96.05/7.2696 96.10/7.2639 96.45/7.2197 95.90/7.2883 6.57 pct 2033 91.94/7.4200 92.41/7.3675 94.75/7.1117 91.60/7.4578 6.62 pct 2051 89.70/7.4528 89.57/7.4643 90.34/7.3964 88.62/7.5500 * Please note the above table has cut-off prices/yields in rupees/percent format ($1 = 64.4200 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Shaloo Srivastava and Khushboo Mittal)