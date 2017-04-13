April 13 The Reserve Bank of India is scheduled to auction government bonds worth 180 billion rupees ($2.80 billion) later on Thursday. Following are the cut-off prices and yields in a Reuters poll of nine banks and primary dealers. BONDS MEDIAN AVERAGE HIGHEST LOWEST 6.84 pct 2022 100.20/6.7941 100.23/6.7871 100.33/6.7662 100.17/6.8000 6.97 pct 2026 101.42/6.7617 101.41/6.7638 101.46/6.7559 101.30/6.7790 7.73 pct 2034 103.00/7.4209 103.00/7.4212 103.40/7.3809 102.80/7.4410 7.06 pct 2046 95.65/7.4254 95.53/7.4357 95.83/7.4100 95.03/7.4800 * Please note the above table has cut-off prices/yields in rupees/percent format ($1 = 64.3000 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Khushboo Mittal and Shaloo Shrivastava; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)