April 21 The Reserve Bank of India is scheduled to auction government bonds worth 150 billion rupees ($2.32 billion) later on Friday. Following are the cut-off prices and yields in a Reuters poll of nine banks and primary dealers. Five traders polled expected some of the papers to devolve at the auction. BONDS MEDIAN AVERAGE HIGHEST LOWEST FRB 2024 PAPER 96.00 96.09 96.50 95.85 6.79 pct 2029 96.90/7.1647 96.92/7.1621 97.10/7.1399 96.60/7.2019 6.57 pct 2033 92.13/7.4000 92.04/7.4094 92.55/7.3529 91.10/7.5157 6.62 pct 2051 89.74/7.4500 89.74/7.4498 90.00/7.4267 89.25/7.4934 * Please note the above table has cut-off prices/yields in rupees/percent format ($1 = 64.5750 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Khushboo Mittal and Shaloo Shrivastava; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)