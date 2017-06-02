June 2 The Reserve Bank of India is scheduled to auction government bonds worth 150 billion rupees ($2.33 billion) later on Friday. Following are the cut-off prices and yields in a Reuters poll of 10 banks and primary dealers. BONDS MEDIAN AVERAGE HIGHEST LOWEST 6.84 pct 2022 100.36/6.7601 100.37/6.7582 100.45/6.7404 100.30/6.7732 6.79 pct 2029 99.90/6.8013 99.91/6.8002 99.96/6.7941 99.87/6.8049 6.57 pct 2033 94.70/7.1211 94.67/7.1242 94.85/7.1050 94.43/7.1500 6.62 pct 2051 90.76/7.3618 90.74/7.3635 91.00/7.3405 90.32/7.4000 * Please note the above table has cut-off prices/yields in rupees/percent format ($1 = 64.4200 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Shaloo Srivastava and Khushboo Mittal)