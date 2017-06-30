FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a day ago
POLL-India cenbank may sell FRB 2024 paper at 97.10 rupees
#GST
#Bollywood
#Monsoon
#IndiaInsight
#Slideshows
#Commentary
#TopNews
Sections
Featured
Dropbox seeks to hire IPO underwriters - sources
Technology
Dropbox seeks to hire IPO underwriters - sources
Paul McCartney, Sony/ATV settle Beatles music rights dispute
Entertainment
Paul McCartney, Sony/ATV settle Beatles music rights dispute
India this week
In Pictures
India this week
PicturesVideo
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Domestic News
June 30, 2017 / 5:52 AM / a day ago

POLL-India cenbank may sell FRB 2024 paper at 97.10 rupees

1 Min Read

    June 30 (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of India is scheduled to auction government bonds worth
150 billion rupees ($2.32 billion) later on Friday. Following are the cut-off prices and yields
in a Reuters poll of 11 banks and primary dealers.

      BONDS           MEDIAN           AVERAGE          HIGHEST          LOWEST
 FRB 2024 PAPER       97.1000          97.1638          97.6100          96.8000
  6.79 pct 2027    101.91/6.5230    101.92/6.5221    102.02/6.5079    101.86/6.5300
  7.73 pct 2034    106.90/7.0370    106.90/7.0374    107.05/7.0226    106.76/7.0500
  7.06 pct 2046     99.10/7.1324     99.08/7.1342     99.22/7.1225     99.00/7.1407
 
* Please note the above table has cut-off prices/yields in rupees/percent format


($1 = 64.6550 Indian rupees)

 (Reporting by Shaloo Shrivastava and Khusboo Mittal; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.