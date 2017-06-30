POLL-India cenbank may sell FRB 2024 paper at 97.10 rupees

June 30 (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of India is scheduled to auction government bonds worth 150 billion rupees ($2.32 billion) later on Friday. Following are the cut-off prices and yields in a Reuters poll of 11 banks and primary dealers. BONDS MEDIAN AVERAGE HIGHEST LOWEST FRB 2024 PAPER 97.1000 97.1638 97.6100 96.8000 6.79 pct 2027 101.91/6.5230 101.92/6.5221 102.02/6.5079 101.86/6.5300 7.73 pct 2034 106.90/7.0370 106.90/7.0374 107.05/7.0226 106.76/7.0500 7.06 pct 2046 99.10/7.1324 99.08/7.1342 99.22/7.1225 99.00/7.1407 * Please note the above table has cut-off prices/yields in rupees/percent format ($1 = 64.6550 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Shaloo Shrivastava and Khusboo Mittal; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)